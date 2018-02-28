Barbara Gladstone Joins Board of Artists Space, Heather Harmon Appointed Venue’s New Development Director

Artnews reports that veteran art dealer Barbara Gladstone—whose eponymous gallery represents Elizabeth Peyton, Robert Mapplethorpe, Marisa Merz, and Matthew Barney, among other artists—has joined the board of the venerated nonprofit exhibition venue Artists Space, while Heather Harmon has been appointed its new development director. Artists Space is continuing the refurbishments on its new location at 80 White Street in New York’s Tribeca neighborhood, predicting that it will open to the public sooner than its originally scheduled 2019 date.

Jay Sanders, the executive director and chief curator of Artists Space, said: “2018 will be a big year building up to [moving into] the new building. Barbara comes at the perfect time. Her skill set and expertise in building careers and working with artists is so apropos to some of the things we are doing right now. She has immediately been incredibly helpful.” He also went on to say that Harmon will be instrumental in working with him to devise new approaches to fundraising. “It’s a bit like a reset—a shoring up of the organization in a different way,” he said. “We are both new enough that we feel committed to that together.” Harmon says that she is keen on “activating strong bonds with artists’ foundations” and eager to see the institution’s summer programming unfold, which will involve collaborations with neighbors such as the commercial gallery Bortolami and La Monte Young’s Dream House.

Artists Space is currently operating out of its events venue and bookstore at 55 Walker Street, which opened in 2012.