Barozzi Veiga to Design New Miami Home for Oolite Arts

Oolite Arts, formerly known as ArtCenter/South Florida, has selected the Barcelona-based firm Barozzi Veiga to design its Miami headquarters. Located at 75 NW Seventy-Second Street, the new permanent home will feature studios for Oolite’s artist residency program, exhibition space, a theater, and rooms for the 350-plus art classes the organization offers annually.

“Miami’s visual arts community has grown exponentially over the past decade, and Oolite Arts has transformed its programming to help Miami-based artists grow,” said Dennis Scholl, president and CEO of Oolite Arts. “Our new home will enable us to better meet the needs of both visual artists and the community.”

In 2014, the organization sold its Lincoln Road building, which it purchased for $684,000 in 1988. The sale brought in $88 million for Oolite. The funds will go toward the construction of its $30 million new facility. They also allowed Oolite to establish the Ellies, Miami’s Visual Arts Awards, which awarded a total of $500,000 to forty-five local artists last year, and to establish a new travel residency program, inaugurated earlier this month.

Known for designing projects such as the Szczecin Philharmonic Hall in Poland and Musée Cantonal des Beaux-Arts Lausanne in Switzerland, which opened last fall, Barozzi Veiga was recently chosen to overhaul the campus of the Art Institute of Chicago. The project is the firm’s first North American commission.

