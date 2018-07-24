Beijing Galleries Forced to Relocate Ahead of Government-Sanctioned Demolitions

Last week, two Beijing galleries were served eviction notices informing them that they only had thirteen days to vacate the premises to make way for a government development project, Josh Feola of Artsy reports. Located in the Caochangdi arts district—perhaps best known as the area that Ai Weiwei helped put on the map when he opened a gallery there in the 1990s—the buildings housing the Beijing branch of de Sarthe Gallery and its neighboring X Gallery were branded with the character “拆” [to be demolished] by the local governing body Caochangdi Village Economic Cooperative on July 18.

“There has been talk about this happening for a few years, but nothing actually manifested until last year when an artist cooperative called Iowa in Caochangdi was dismantled,” de Sarthe Gallery director Willem Molesworth said. “That's when the prospect of needing to relocate became all the more serious to us.”

Founded in Paris in 1977, de Sarthe Gallery moved its headquarters to Hong Kong in 2010 and established its 8,000-square-foot Beijing space four years later. The venue will conclude its run in the arts district with an exhibition featuring the work of Hong Kong artist Mak Ying Tung 2. Molesworth told the Art Newspaper that the gallery is currently looking for a new location.

“There are plenty of options all across Beijing. 798 is obviously a serious contender, but the art scene in the city, and even across China, is strong and constantly developing in new locations. We will be taking the summer to carefully consider our options and find a perfect space that suits the needs of our artists.”

“It’s a stressful time and it’s so unfortunate for de Sarthe and the galleries and artists that have been abruptly asked to leave Caochangdi,” said Christophe Mao, founder of Chambers Fine Arts, which established a nearby gallery there in 2007. “From my understanding, the area that has been asked to vacate is located along a strip of land next to the railroad. From the government point of view, these buildings were illegally built.”

The evictions are the latest in a wave of forced closures in the district. In addition to the Iowa Collective, Galerie Urs Meile was also “compelled to close” last year, but it was able to reopen in Beijing’s 798 art district several months later. While some of the other galleries in the area, which is home to ShanghArt Beijing, Ink Studio, Beijing Art Now, Pékin Fine Art, and the photography center Three Shadows, are worried about their own fates, for now it seems like the evictions only apply to the buildings on the east side of a 300-yard stretch of road running south from EGG Gallery, which was not ordered to leave.