Beijing’s Central Academy of Fine Arts to Launch Triennial on Art and Technology in January

The CAFA Art Museum (CAFAM) in Beijing has announced that it is launching a new triennial in January. Curated by Zhang Ga, a professor at the Central Academy of Fine Arts, the CAFAM Techne Triennial will feature the work of more than 130 artists and collectives from twenty-eight countries. The exhibition is the largest ever organized by the museum.

“The triennial’s exhibition is the first major undertaking in mainland China that showcases the most current media art production, while situating the state-of-the-art within a comprehensive historical context,” Zhang said. “It also marks the first presentation of many of the works in a Chinese museum.” ⁠Zhang also noted that “developing a new path from the intersection of art and technology has become an important proposition in CAFA’s future direction.”

Comprised of two parts, the triennial will include a selection of works from the late-nineteenth century to the present day, including Reunion, 1968, by Marcel Duchamp and John Cage; Crossroads,1976, by Bruce Conner; Focal Distance, 1996, by Zhang Peili; Kandors, 1999–2011, by Mike Kelley; Pancreas, 2013, by Thomas Feuerstein; Weight of Insomnia, 2016–2020, by Liu Xiaodong; and Leonardo’s Submarine, 2019, by Hito Steyerl.

Titled “Topologies of the Real,” the first part of the triennial explores how artistic imagination has challenged and redefined the notion of reality under the technological constructs of space and time and how political, economic, and cultural conundrums manifest and are grappled with in the digital world.

The second part, “Art in Motion: Masterpieces with and through Media,” is a presentation organized by ZKM | Center for Art and Media Karlsruhe and is cocurated by Peter Weibel and Siegfried Zielinski in collaboration with Judith Bihr and Daria Mille. This section of the triennial will consist of a one-hundred-year overview of the history of media art with emphasis on the evolution of technical devices, photographic apparatuses, and machines.

The CAFAM Techne Triennial will be on view from January 18, 2020 through March 29, 2020.

Hito Steyerl, Leonardo’s Submarine, 2019. Courtesy Andrew Kreps Gallery.

