Belgium Museum Director Michel Draguet Resigns Amid Controversy

Michel Draguet on April 24 announced that he will depart as director of the Royal Museums of Fine Arts, Belgium, on April 30, when his contract expires, rather than seek a fourth term in the role. His decision to step down was made collaboratively with Thomas Dermine, Belgium’s secretary of state for science olicy, and Arnaud Vajda, chairman of the executive committee of the Federal Science Policy Office. Draguet’s resignation comes four months after he was accused of making inappropriate comments to employees, and in the wake of an open letter signed by thirty-six of the museum’s 176 staffers denouncing a “toxic” work culture at the institution under his leadership.

Museum staff complained Draguet behaved in a “flirty” manner that made some employees feel uncomfortable; that he was unwilling collaborate; that he refused to incorporate inclusive language in institutional correspondence; and that he insulted his staff, with one anonymous source recalling that he characterized a former communications manager has having “the intelligence of a vagina.”

Draguet denied the allegations, contending that the use of inclusive language was not a “legal obligation” and rejecting accusations related to feminist and colonialist issues on the grounds that the museums are a “scientific institution and not one of activism.” An internal investigation conducted by BELSPO found no evidence of wrongdoing on the director’s part.

“Although the last few months have been difficult, both for the staff of the Royal Museums and for Michel himself, I would like to point out that the evaluation process, which I completed on March 23, did not provide any material evidence of the accusations of racism, homophobia or sexism reported in the press,” Vajda said in a statement. “Now that this chapter has been closed, I am pleased to be able to rely on Michel Draguet’s expertise for the implementation of the many projects offered by the department’s strategic plan, particularly in the area of valorization of federal heritage.”

Draguet had been with the Royal Museums since 2005. Sara Lammens, General Director of the Royal Library of Belgium, will act as interim director of the institution until his replacement is found.

