Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts Names Rachel Adams Chief Curator and Director of Programs

The Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts in Omaha, Nebraska, has hired Rachel Adams as its new chief curator and director of programs. She will be responsible for organizing and mounting between six and nine temporary exhibitions annually and for overseeing its residency program.

“After a highly competitive international search, Rachel’s philosophical approach to working with artists, vast experience organizing exhibitions, and involving community and inspiring energy made her the perfect candidate for our organization’s culture and aspirational future.”

Adams was previously the senior curator of exhibitions for the University at Buffalo Art Galleries in Buffalo, New York. During her tenure, Adams curated a number of exhibitions such as “Ernesto Burgos: Implications; BRACHA: Pietà—Eurydice—Medusa” (2018), “Tony Conrad: A Retrospective” (2018), and “Wanderlust: Actions, Traces, Journeys 1967–2017” (2017). Her extensive writings have also appeared in Aterimage, artforum.com, Art Papers, Art Practical, Modern Painters, and Texas Architect. Her forthcoming curatorial projects include solo exhibitions with Jillian Mayer, Lui Shtini, and Maya Dunietz.

“I have admired Bemis from afar for many years and I look forward to advancing its artist-centric programs to the next level, alongside Bemis’s dedicated staff, artists-in-residence, visiting artists, and the supportive community of Omaha,” said Adams.

ALL IMAGES