Berlin Art Week Moved to End of September

According to Monopol, the date of Berlin Art Week has been changed. It will now be held from September 26 to September 30 and will coincide with the opening of the new fair Art Berlin, which will take place at the disused Tempelhof Airport. Moritz van Dülmen, the managing director of Cultural Projects Berlin and one of Berlin Art Week’s organizers, cited the postponement of the fair as the reason why the event was pushed back two weeks. More details about programming and locations will be announced this spring.