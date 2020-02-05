Berlin Biennale Announces Dates and Venues of Eleventh Edition

The Berlin Biennale, curated this year by an intergenerational group of female-identifying South American curators María Berríos, Renata Cervetto, Lisette Lagnado, and Agustín Pérez Rubio, has announced its eleventh edition’s venues and run dates. Its program of exhibitions, performances, residencies, lectures, workshops, and presentations will be hosted at ExRotaprint—a tenant-run, artist-led, project space that has served as an incubation lab for the Biennale since last September—as well as daadgalerie, Gropius Bau, and the KW Institute for Contemporary Art.

According to a release, in the lead up to “epilogue,” there will be “three sequential moments, exp. 1, exp. 2, and exp. 3 (experiences), unfolding from September 2019 to May 2020, which attempt to learn from and build sustainable relations, not only with participating artists and projects but as importantly, with the city and people of Berlin.” Then, the Biennale will activate all four venues from June 13 to September 13.

“We began by asking how to celebrate the complicated beauty of life as the world burns around us,” wrote the curators in a joint statement. “How do we care for those worlds that separate us and at the same time bring us together, preparing us for new collisions, for turbulences yet to come? Up against the dismantling anxieties and crises brought on by fear and hate, the violence that surrounds us, that we are part of. Solidarities of vulnerabilities in struggle push forward multiple unrehearsed uprisings of beautiful rage.”

The Berlin Biennale is supported with funds from the Kulturstiftung des Bundes (German Federal Cultural Foundation), the Senate Department for Culture and Europe, and the BMW Group, and is organized by KUNST-WERKE BERLIN e. V.

