Berlin Biennale Announces New Dates for 2020

The eleventh edition of the Berlin Biennale, curated by an intergenerational group of South American curators comprising María Berríos, Renata Cervetto, Lisette Lagnado, and Agustín Pérez Rubio, has announced that the event will now take place from September 5 to November 1. Its program of performances, residencies, lectures, workshops, and presentations would have opened this week, but was postponed due to Covid-19.

The biennale will be hosted at ExRotaprint—a tenant-run, artist-led project space that has served as an incubation lab for the biennial since last September—as well as at daadgalerie, Gropius Bau, and the KW Institute for Contemporary Art. This year’s event, “epilogue,” comprises three experiences that have been unfolding since last fall—including projects by researcher Sinthujan Varatharajah and multidisciplinary artist Osías Yanov—with the exhibition marking the fourth and final part of the project.

“How do we care for those worlds that separate us and at the same time bring us together, preparing us for new collisions, for turbulences yet to come?” wrote the curators in a joint statement regarding this year’s theme. “Up against the dismantling anxieties and crises brought on by fear and hate, the violence that surrounds us, that we are part of. Solidarities of vulnerabilities in struggle push forward multiple unrehearsed uprisings of beautiful rage.”

The Berlin Biennale is supported with funds from the Kulturstiftung des Bundes (German Federal Cultural Foundation), the Senate Department for Culture and Europe, and the BMW Group, and is organized by KUNST-WERKE BERLIN e. V.

