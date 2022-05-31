Berlin Biennale Reveals List of Artists Participating in 2022 Edition

Organizers of the twelfth iteration of the Berlin Biennale have announced the participation of eighty-two artists and collectives. The event, scheduled to take place between June 11 and September 18 of this year, is being curated by interdisciplinary French-Algerian artist Kader Attia and is titled “Still Present!” The Biennale will span a half-dozen locations including Akademie der Künste, Hamburger Bahnhof, KW Institute for Contemporary Art, and Stasi Headquarters.

Participating artists, including Forensic Architecture, Omer Fast, and Nil Yalter, will investigate the theme of “global capitalism’s frantic and destructive race toward production,” according to a press release. Also at issue are subjects such as global warming and decolonialism and humanity’s role in these. “Since the onset of modernity, our planet has endured successive and ruinous changes that have accelerated alarmingly since the start of the third millennium,” declares the press release. “The place to which we have arrived today is not by chance: It is the result of historical formations constructed over centuries.”

A list of participating artists is below.

Basel Abbas and Ruanne Abou-Rahme

Sajjad Abbas

Asim Abdulaziz

Lawrence Abu Hamdan

Ariella Aïsha Azoulay

Haig Aivazian

Noel W Anderson

Veda Arachchige

Ngô Thành Bắc

Enrico Baj, Roberto Crippa, Gianni Dova, Erró, Jean-Jacques Lebel, Antonio Recalcati

Sammy Baloji

Taysir Batniji

Zach Blas

Ammar Bouras

Imani Jacqueline Brown

Maithu Bùi

Mayuri Chari

David Chavalarias

Clément Cogitore

DAAR – Sandi Hilal and Alessandro Petti

Đào Châu Hải

Mónica de Miranda

Binta Diaw

Myriam El Haïk

Jihan El-Tahri

Omer Fast

Simone Fattal

Forensic Architecture

Taloi Havini

Zuzanna Hertzberg

Sven Johne

Lamia Joreige

Prabhakar Kamble

Layth Kareem

Amal Kenawy

Dubréus Lhérisson

Dana Levy

Olivier Marboeuf

Moses März

Raed Mutar

Florian Sông Nguyễn

Tammy Nguyen

Tuấn Andrew Nguyễn

Thùy-Hân Nguyễn-Chí

Mai Nguyễn-Long

Jeneen Frei Njootli

Temitayo Ogunbiyi

Khandakar Ohida

Uriel Orlow

Driss Ouadahi

Mathieu Pernot

PEROU – Pôle d’Exploration des Ressources Urbaines

Susana Pilar

Deneth Piumakshi

João Polido

Marta Popivoda/Ana Vujanović

Alex Prager

Calida Garcia Rawles

Elske Rosenfeld

Christine Safatly

The School of Mutants (Stéphane Verlet Bottéro, Hamedine Kane, Lou Mo, Valérie Osouf), Boris Raux)

Susan Schuppli

Praneet Soi

Tejswini Narayan Sonawane

Hasan Özgür Top

Mila Turajlić

Yuyan Wang

Birender Yadav

Nil Yalter

Etinosa Yvonne

ALL IMAGES