Berlin Biennale Reveals List of Artists Participating in 2022 Edition
Organizers of the twelfth iteration of the Berlin Biennale have announced the participation of eighty-two artists and collectives. The event, scheduled to take place between June 11 and September 18 of this year, is being curated by interdisciplinary French-Algerian artist Kader Attia and is titled “Still Present!” The Biennale will span a half-dozen locations including Akademie der Künste, Hamburger Bahnhof, KW Institute for Contemporary Art, and Stasi Headquarters.
Participating artists, including Forensic Architecture, Omer Fast, and Nil Yalter, will investigate the theme of “global capitalism’s frantic and destructive race toward production,” according to a press release. Also at issue are subjects such as global warming and decolonialism and humanity’s role in these. “Since the onset of modernity, our planet has endured successive and ruinous changes that have accelerated alarmingly since the start of the third millennium,” declares the press release. “The place to which we have arrived today is not by chance: It is the result of historical formations constructed over centuries.”
A list of participating artists is below.
Basel Abbas and Ruanne Abou-Rahme
Sajjad Abbas
Asim Abdulaziz
Lawrence Abu Hamdan
Ariella Aïsha Azoulay
Haig Aivazian
Noel W Anderson
Veda Arachchige
Ngô Thành Bắc
Enrico Baj, Roberto Crippa, Gianni Dova, Erró, Jean-Jacques Lebel, Antonio Recalcati
Sammy Baloji
Taysir Batniji
Zach Blas
Ammar Bouras
Imani Jacqueline Brown
Maithu Bùi
Mayuri Chari
David Chavalarias
Clément Cogitore
DAAR – Sandi Hilal and Alessandro Petti
Đào Châu Hải
Mónica de Miranda
Binta Diaw
Myriam El Haïk
Jihan El-Tahri
Omer Fast
Simone Fattal
Forensic Architecture
Taloi Havini
Zuzanna Hertzberg
Sven Johne
Lamia Joreige
Prabhakar Kamble
Layth Kareem
Amal Kenawy
Dubréus Lhérisson
Dana Levy
Olivier Marboeuf
Moses März
Raed Mutar
Florian Sông Nguyễn
Tammy Nguyen
Tuấn Andrew Nguyễn
Thùy-Hân Nguyễn-Chí
Mai Nguyễn-Long
Jeneen Frei Njootli
Temitayo Ogunbiyi
Khandakar Ohida
Uriel Orlow
Driss Ouadahi
Mathieu Pernot
PEROU – Pôle d’Exploration des Ressources Urbaines
Susana Pilar
Deneth Piumakshi
João Polido
Marta Popivoda/Ana Vujanović
Alex Prager
Calida Garcia Rawles
Elske Rosenfeld
Christine Safatly
The School of Mutants (Stéphane Verlet Bottéro, Hamedine Kane, Lou Mo, Valérie Osouf), Boris Raux)
Susan Schuppli
Praneet Soi
Tejswini Narayan Sonawane
Hasan Özgür Top
Mila Turajlić
Yuyan Wang
Birender Yadav
Nil Yalter
Etinosa Yvonne