Berlin Officials Squash Artists’ Plans to Recreate Berlin Wall

An art project and “social experiment” by filmmaker Ilya Khrzhanovsky and the cultural programming organization Berliner Festspiele that intended to reconstruct the Berlin Wall twenty-nine years after its fall has been cancelled by officials two weeks before the installation’s premiere in the German capital. The organizers had planned to install the barrier in the city’s central Mitte neighborhood with the aim of creating a totalitarian experience for visitors. As the first of three iterations of the project, the Berlin tour had been slated to open for four weeks on October 12 under the title “Freedom,” followed by “Fraternity” in Paris on November 23 and “Equality” in London in early 2019.

“The Wall is a symbol for the loss of civil liberty in the former Eastern bloc as well as for pain and division in a more general sense,” the Berlin Festspiele explained. “Within the art project, it is emblematic of a different reality with different rules where free spaces and new situations can be experienced. The film project DAU presents a journey through thirty years of Soviet history.” Khrzhanovsky’s film project that was to debut at “Dau” included collaborations with musicians Brian Eno and Massive Attack, film director Romeo Castellucci, and Marina Abramović.

Others were not as enthusiastic about the project, raising objections to whitewashing the history of the wall and using it as a prop for ticket sales. “Whoever was surrounded by [the Berlin Wall] was trapped and they didn’t come out. It was not a gimmick,” wrote public figures in an open letter published in the Berlin newspaper Tagespiegel. Signatories include civil rights activists from the former German Democratic Republic and historians. The letter continues: “People in a city who have suffered two dictatorships in a few decades need no instruction on what a dictatorship means.”

At Friday’s press conference, the city’s senator for transport, Regine Günther, and district councillor Sabine Weissler announced that the project’s closure was due to inadequate security. Yet it remains unclear if city authorities shut down the project mostly for safety concerns relating to traffic and escape routes or for its polarizing politics.

ALL IMAGES