Berlin’s Humboldt Forum to Celebrate Opening Online

Berlin’s long, long-awaited Humboldt Forum, which has been under construction for nearly a decade, will livestream views of its rooms and exhibitions beginning at 7 p.m. on December 16, according to The Art Newspaper. The institution had been expected to begin its phased public opening on December 17, but those plans were scuttled owing to lockdown restrictions put in place by the German government through December 22.

“A physical visit isn’t possible at the moment unfortunately, but we would nonetheless like to celebrate the completion of the Humboldt Forum,” said Humboldt Forum general director Hartmut Dorgerloh in a statement.

Described as “the palace that was built three times” by the Berlin Spectator, the Humboldt Forum is a $700 million renovation of a partial reconstruction of the original Berlin Palace, comprising 450,000 square feet and occupying Berlin’s Museum Island. Contained within its confines are the Stadtmuseum Berlin (City Museum Berlin) Ethnologisches Museum (Ethnological Museum), and the Museum für Asiatische Kunst (Asian Art Museum) as well as the Humboldt Laboratory, the “living workshop of ideas” of Berlin’s Humboldt University. When it finally opens (as it has now thrice been prevented from doing), the culture complex will host roughly a thousand events per year and greet some three million visitors annually.

Those logging onto the livestream will be treated to views of the institution’s extravagant architecture and airy spaces; also on view will be presentations about the Humboldt brothers, for whom the forum is named, and the history of the site, as well as video projections and sound installations meant to take advantage of the building’s unique architecture.

No word is yet available as to when the Humboldt Forum will physically open to the public.

ALL IMAGES