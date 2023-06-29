Bienal de São Paulo Announces Participating Artists
The Fundação Bienal, which organizes the Bienal de São Paulo, has announced the 120 artists who will be participating in the event’s thirty-fifth edition. Curated by art historian and former Reina Sofía director Manuel Borja-Villel, artist Grada Kilomba, independent curator Diane Lima, and anthropologist Hélio Menezes, the Bienal is titled “Choreographies of the Impossible” and heavily features Black, Indigenous, and non-white artists and artists from the Global South. The quartet in a statement released this past April described this iteration as “a mutual project around multiple possibilities to choreograph the impossible. As the title already suggests,” they continued, “it is an invitation to radical imaginations about the unknown, or even about what figures as im/possible.”
In a new statement issued today, the curators asserted that “the participants in this Bienal challenge the impossible in its most varied and incalculable forms. They live in impossible contexts, develop strategies of circumvention, cross limits, and escape from the impossibilities of the world in which they live. They deal with total violence, the impossibility of life in full freedom, inequalities, and their artistic expressions are transformed by the very impossibilities of our time.”
In a separate statement, José Olympio da Veiga Pereira, president of the Fundação Bienal de São Paulo, cast the Bienal as “a historic milestone that transcends the boundaries of the impossible.” Pereira further contended that the exhibition “will become a lasting legacy, inspiring future generations and redefining the boundaries of what is possible in artistic expression.”
The event is slated to open September 6 at the Ciccillo Matarazzo Pavilion, featuring a fresh design by Brazil-based architecture firm Vão. A complete list of participating artists is below.
Igshaan Adams
Ricardo Aleixo
Kamal Aljafari
Mounira Al-Solh
Sidney Amaral
Amador e Jr. Segurança Patrimonial Ltda.
Gloria Anzaldúa
Deborah Anzinger
Diego Araúja and Laís Machado
Emanoel Araújo
Archivo de la Memoria Trans (AMT)
Elena Asins
Sammy Baloji
Denilson Baniwa
Yto Barrada
Arthur Bispo do Rosário
Anna Boghiguian
Marilyn Boror Bor
M'barek Bouhchichi
Pauline Boudry and Renate Lorenz
Nadir Bouhmouch and Soumeya Ait Ahmed
Ubirajara Ferreira Braga
Castiel Vitorino Brasileiro
stanley brouwn
Carlos Bunga
Margaret Taylor Goss Burroughs
Edgar Calel
Cabello/Carcelle
Rolando Castellón
Elizabeth Catlett
Elda Cerrato
Benvenuto Chavajay
Manuel Chavajay
Colectivo Ayllu
Rommulo Vieira Conceição
Cozinha Ocupação 9 de Julho
Julien Creuzet
Aurora Cursino
Denise Ferreira da Silva
Luiz de Abreu
Niño de Elche
Stella do Patrocínio
Maya Deren
Katherine Dunham
Torkwase Dyson
Carmézia Emiliano
Inaicyra Falcão
flo6x8
Frente 3 de Fevereiro
Ellen Gallagher
Rosa Gauditano
Amos Gitai
Sônia Gomes
Patricia Gómez and María Jesús González
Grupo de Investigación en Arte y Política (GIAP)
Ayrson Heráclito and Tiganá Santana
George Herriman
Nikau Hindin
Morzaniel Ɨramari
Januário Jano
Geraldine Javier
Kapwani Kiwanga
Wifredo Lam
Simone Leigh
Daniel Lie
Raquel Lima
Daniel Lind-Ramos
Duane Linklater
The Living and the Dead Ensemble
Ibrahim Mahama
MAHKU
Rubiane Maia
Sarah Maldoror
Malinche
Xica Manicongo
Guadalupe Maravilla
Leopoldo Méndez
Melchor María Mercado
Santu Mofokeng
Aline Motta
Nontsikelelo Mutiti
Senga Nengudi
Eustáquio Neves
Bouchra Ouizguen
Rosana Paulino
Ana Pi and Taata Kwa Nkisi Mutá Imê
Davi Pontes and Wallace Ferreira
José Guadalupe Posada
Quilombo Cafundó
Will Rawls
Jorge Ribalta
Marlon Riggs
Philip Rizk
Jesús Ruiz Durand
Citra Sasmita
Sauna Lésbica por Malu Avelar with Ana Paula Mathias, Anna Turra, Bárbara Esmenia and Marta Supernova
Anne Marie Schneider
Judith Scott
Tejal Shah
Ahlam Shibli
Dayanita Singh
Ceija Stojka
Tadáskía
Kidlat Tahimik
Taller 4 Rojo
Taller NN
Francisco Toledo
Trinh T. Minh-ha
Gabriel Gentil Tukano
Rubem Valentim
Juan van der Hamen y León
Ventura Profana
Luana Vitra
Nadal Walcott
Leilah Weinraub
Charles White
John Woodrow Wilson
Ilze Wolff
Aida Harika Yanomami, Edmar Tokorino Yanomami, and Roseane Yariana Yanomami
Zumví Arquivo Afro Fotográfico