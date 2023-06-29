Bienal de São Paulo Announces Participating Artists

The Fundação Bienal, which organizes the Bienal de São Paulo, has announced the 120 artists who will be participating in the event’s thirty-fifth edition. Curated by art historian and former Reina Sofía director Manuel Borja-Villel, artist Grada Kilomba, independent curator Diane Lima, and anthropologist Hélio Menezes, the Bienal is titled “Choreographies of the Impossible” and heavily features Black, Indigenous, and non-white artists and artists from the Global South. The quartet in a statement released this past April described this iteration as “a mutual project around multiple possibilities to choreograph the impossible. As the title already suggests,” they continued, “it is an invitation to radical imaginations about the unknown, or even about what figures as im/possible.”

In a new statement issued today, the curators asserted that “the participants in this Bienal challenge the impossible in its most varied and incalculable forms. They live in impossible contexts, develop strategies of circumvention, cross limits, and escape from the impossibilities of the world in which they live. They deal with total violence, the impossibility of life in full freedom, inequalities, and their artistic expressions are transformed by the very impossibilities of our time.”

In a separate statement, José Olympio da Veiga Pereira, president of the Fundação Bienal de São Paulo, cast the Bienal as “a historic milestone that transcends the boundaries of the impossible.” Pereira further contended that the exhibition “will become a lasting legacy, inspiring future generations and redefining the boundaries of what is possible in artistic expression.”

The event is slated to open September 6 at the Ciccillo Matarazzo Pavilion, featuring a fresh design by Brazil-based architecture firm Vão. A complete list of participating artists is below.

Igshaan Adams

Ricardo Aleixo

Kamal Aljafari

Mounira Al-Solh

Sidney Amaral

Amador e Jr. Segurança Patrimonial Ltda.

Gloria Anzaldúa

Deborah Anzinger

Diego Araúja and Laís Machado

Emanoel Araújo

Archivo de la Memoria Trans (AMT)

Elena Asins

Sammy Baloji

Denilson Baniwa

Yto Barrada

Arthur Bispo do Rosário

Anna Boghiguian

Marilyn Boror Bor

M'barek Bouhchichi

Pauline Boudry and Renate Lorenz

Nadir Bouhmouch and Soumeya Ait Ahmed

Ubirajara Ferreira Braga

Castiel Vitorino Brasileiro

stanley brouwn

Carlos Bunga

Margaret Taylor Goss Burroughs

Edgar Calel

Cabello/Carcelle

Rolando Castellón

Elizabeth Catlett

Elda Cerrato

Benvenuto Chavajay

Manuel Chavajay

Colectivo Ayllu

Rommulo Vieira Conceição

Cozinha Ocupação 9 de Julho

Julien Creuzet

Aurora Cursino

Denise Ferreira da Silva

Luiz de Abreu

Niño de Elche

Stella do Patrocínio

Maya Deren

Katherine Dunham

Torkwase Dyson

Carmézia Emiliano

Inaicyra Falcão

flo6x8

Frente 3 de Fevereiro

Ellen Gallagher

Rosa Gauditano

Amos Gitai

Sônia Gomes

Patricia Gómez and María Jesús González

Grupo de Investigación en Arte y Política (GIAP)

Ayrson Heráclito and Tiganá Santana

George Herriman

Nikau Hindin

Morzaniel Ɨramari

Januário Jano

Geraldine Javier

Kapwani Kiwanga

Wifredo Lam

Simone Leigh

Daniel Lie

Raquel Lima

Daniel Lind-Ramos

Duane Linklater

The Living and the Dead Ensemble

Ibrahim Mahama

MAHKU

Rubiane Maia

Sarah Maldoror

Malinche

Xica Manicongo

Guadalupe Maravilla

Leopoldo Méndez

Melchor María Mercado

Santu Mofokeng

Aline Motta

Nontsikelelo Mutiti

Senga Nengudi

Eustáquio Neves

Bouchra Ouizguen

Rosana Paulino

Ana Pi and Taata Kwa Nkisi Mutá Imê

Davi Pontes and Wallace Ferreira

José Guadalupe Posada

Quilombo Cafundó

Will Rawls

Jorge Ribalta

Marlon Riggs

Philip Rizk

Jesús Ruiz Durand

Citra Sasmita

Sauna Lésbica por Malu Avelar with Ana Paula Mathias, Anna Turra, Bárbara Esmenia and Marta Supernova

Anne Marie Schneider

Judith Scott

Tejal Shah

Ahlam Shibli

Dayanita Singh

Ceija Stojka

Tadáskía

Kidlat Tahimik

Taller 4 Rojo

Taller NN

Francisco Toledo

Trinh T. Minh-ha

Gabriel Gentil Tukano

Rubem Valentim

Juan van der Hamen y León

Ventura Profana

Luana Vitra

Nadal Walcott

Leilah Weinraub

Charles White

John Woodrow Wilson

Ilze Wolff

Aida Harika Yanomami, Edmar Tokorino Yanomami, and Roseane Yariana Yanomami

Zumví Arquivo Afro Fotográfico

