Billy Tang Named Executive Director, Curator of Para Site

Hong Kong contemporary art center Para Site today announced the appointment of Billy Tang as executive director and curator. Tang succeeds Cosmin Costinas, who has occupied both roles since 2011. Costinas, who is the artistic director of the currently running Kathmandu Triennale and a cocurator of the Romanian Pavilion at the Fifty-Seventh Venice Biennale, slated to open April 23, is departing to join a German institution whose identity has not yet been revealed.

“The board is delighted to appoint Billy as the new executive director and curator,” said Para Site board chair Alan Lau. “We are inspired by his vision for Para Site’s next chapter and look forward to working with him to reimagine the institution’s connection to the city and its constituents, rooted from Para Site’s origin as an artist-led organization.”

Tang’s selection follows an invitation-based international selection process. A writer and curator focusing on emerging and mid-career artists based in Asia, he was most recently senior curator at Shanghai’s Rockbund Art Museum, having worked there since 2018. Prior to arriving at Rockbund, he spent five years as curatorial director of Beijing’s artist-run Magician’s Space.

Tang, recalling that his parents had in the 1970s arrived in Hong Kong as refugees from Vietnam seeking a better future, cited their “diasporic journey” as having given him a profound sense of solidarity with the city and its culture. “I am therefore very honored to have this opportunity to guide the next phase of Para Site’s evolution and continue its role reflecting on today's pressing issues,” he said. “I will start by focusing my energy on reimagining the institution’s ability to find common grounds between contemporary art and current philosophies, to forge a path between Hong Kong and the rest of the world, and to support and connect diverse practitioners through their ideas.”

Tang will assume his dual posts this May 2022.

ALL IMAGES