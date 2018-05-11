Black Art Futures Fund Awards $15,000 to Four Arts Organizations

Black Art Futures Fund (BAFF)—a recently formed collective that promotes black art organizations by helping to provide cultural groups with general operating support—announced the grantees for its inaugural cycle of funding, for which $15,000 was distributed across five organizations. The Center for Afrofuturist Studies in Iowa City was awarded $6,000; I, Too, Arts Collective in New York received $4,000; and Cumbe: Center for African and Diaspora Dance in Brooklyn and the Watering Hole in Columbia, South Carolina, were each given $2,500.

BAFF—which was founded by DéLana R.A. Dameron last December, strives to combat shrinking arts funding, and is run by volunteers—received thirty-four submissions after opening applications last winter. “We are excited to support organizations all over the country, and hope our future grantees remain representative of the reach and impact of community based black arts organizations,” Dameron said. In addition to receiving support for their operating budgets, the grantees are offered access to fundraising consulting with Red Olive Creating Consulting, a firm started by Dameron in the fall of 2017.

“Black creativity has always existed and thrived inside and outside of urban spaces, and though a portion of the BAFF leadership resides and creates in New York City, we know that the black artistic future is as expansive as the culture, and hope that our emerging philanthropists—those who helped make the initial grants possible—are comprised of people invested in shaping the future of black art with us.”