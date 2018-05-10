Bloomberg Philanthropies Adds Seven Cities to Arts Grant Initiative

Bloomberg Philanthropies is investing $43 million in over two hundred small and midsize cultural organizations across seven cities: Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Denver, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, and Washington. The initiative is an expansion of the Arts Innovation and Management program begun by former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg in 2011. The invitation-only program has already given $65 million in grants to around five hundred organizations as part of its mission to support visual arts, film, literature, theater, music, and dance projects across the United States.

“Small and midsize organizations tend to do extraordinarily good work at anchoring neighborhoods and communities,” Kate Levin, who oversees Bloomberg Philanthropies’ arts programs, told the New York Times. “The program comes out of Mike Bloomberg’s conviction that these organizations, which often don’t get the attention larger institutions do, are really essential to not only the creative community’s health but the health of cities.” The selected organizations will be offered arts-management training and financial resources that amount to around ten percent of their annual operating budgets.