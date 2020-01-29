Boca Raton Museum of Art Receives $1 Million Donation in Support of Education

The Boca Raton Museum of Art has been gifted $1 million in support of its seventieth anniversary education fund. The donation came from Jody Harrison Grass, chair of the museum’s board of trustees, and her husband, Martin Grass. The institution also raised more than $630,000 at its gala on Saturday night. The sum is the highest amount ever raised at the fundraising event in the museum’s history.

“These two philanthropic milestones represent the generosity of Boca Raton, and the personal commitment to the museum’s trajectory of making a difference for the community,” said Irvin Lippman, the museum’s executive director. “The Museum is honored to receive such a groundswell of support for our new programs.”

The institution also received a significant gift from the Wolgin family—Dan Wolgin is the newest and youngest member of the museum’s board of trustees. Wolgin’s grandparents supported the building of the institution’s home in Mizner Park. In honor of the Grasses and the Wolgins’ generosity, Lippman said that the museum will rename two public gathering spaces after the families, the Jody Harrison Grass Lobby and the Wolgin Education Center.

