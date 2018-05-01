Bomb Magazine to Launch $15 Million “Future Fund”

Betsy Sussler, Bomb magazine’s editor in chief and cofounder, announced at a recent gala that the publication will be launching an endowment campaign called the “Future Fund” in order to raise $15 million for Bomb and its various activities over the next three years, reports Andrew Russeth of Artnews.

Among the twenty-five artists and estates throwing their support behind the campaign are Joyce Pensato, Jasper Johns, and Barbara Kruger. This fall Christie’s will auction off some works for the campaign. Sussler said that the fund “will formalize a safety net, which we have never had before. Thinking this far into the future assures the longterm survival of these essential primary-source, artists’ conversations and their continuous creation in perpetuity.” Bomb, a printed quarterly, also operates a website and an online archive featuring content from 1981 onward, including the print magazine, Bomb Daily, and the Oral History Project.

Another magazine that has adopted the endowment model is Poetry. In 2002, the publication received a $100 million gift from Ruth Lilly and Harper’s, the latter of which is endowed privately by the Harper’s Magazine Foundation.

The full list of artists supporting Bomb includes Ross Bleckner, Carroll Dunham, Eric Fischl, Mary Heilmann, Jasper Johns, Barbara Kruger, Chris Martin, Vik Muniz, Thomas Nozkowski, Joyce Pensato, Raymond Pettibon, Ellen Phelan, Richard Prince, R. H. Quaytman, Ugo Rondinone, the late James Rosenquist, Ed Ruscha, Joel Shapiro, Amy Sillman, the Estate of David Smith, Kiki Smith, Pat Steir, Stanley Whitney, and the late Jack Whitten. There is also one anonymous donor.