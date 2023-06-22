Bookforum to resume publication under The Nation

The publishers of Artforum and The Nation are pleased to announce the continuation of Bookforum under the stewardship of The Nation beginning this summer. The first issue of the relaunched quarterly will appear in August 2023.

Founded in 1994 as the literary sister publication to Artforum, Bookforum evolved into one of the leading voices of literary criticism, covering the best in new fiction, nonfiction, current affairs, and arts titles. Deemed “a vital bellwether of book culture” by The New Yorker and a “haven from culture war and dwindling standards of intellectual discourse” by The Washington Post, Bookforum has long given space to spotlight emerging authors and offer fresh takes on classic works.

Artforum, the preeminent publication of the contemporary art world since 1962, was acquired as a standalone publication by Penske Media Corporation (PMC) in December 2022; Bookforum was not part of that acquisition.

Established in 1865 and a longstanding leading voice in progressive advocacy, news, opinions, and analysis, The Nation will facilitate the continuation of Bookforum in the spirit of advancing and honoring the quarterly publication’s legacy, voice, and dedicated community of writers and readers.

Under the leadership of Nation president Bhaskar Sunkara and editorial director and publisher Katrina venden Heuvel, The Nation will acquire Bookforum’s archives and intellectual property and resume publication with the magazine’s full existing editorial team. Editorial operations will remain separate from The Nation, which will continue to publish its award-winning books and arts section in the back of the book and at TheNation.com.

“We are thrilled to have such a respected and value-aligned new home for Bookforum with The Nation,” said Kate Koza, Artforum’s associate publisher. “Bookforum is an essential publication within the literary landscape, and its editorial team is unmatched in their thoughtfulness, curation, and voice. We are grateful to The Nation for enabling this incredible team of editors and writers to continue the magazine’s mission.”

Artforum publisher Danielle McConnell stated, “We are eternally grateful to Tony Korner and the former publishers for launching and supporting this beloved literary publication, and to all the staff who have worked on Bookforum over the years. We are so pleased that the magazine will be in the hands of such dedicated stewards. We wish them, the editorial team, and the contributors the very best in Bookforum’s next chapter.”

“Bookforum has been an important publication for decades, and we’re looking forward to helping it continue into the future,” said The Nation’s Sunkara.

“The Nation has lifted up the vital importance of independent thought at all times, but especially these—and Bookforum’s commitment to open-minded cultural dialogue is a synergistic complement to our work,” added vanden Heuval.

***

ABOUT

Since its first issue in the summer of 1994, Bookforum has staked out new territory in the world of book reviews, inviting authors to address books and cultural trends with curiosity, critical insight, and a distinctive personality. Throughout, Bookforum has given voice to smart, original writers as they consider emerging authors and shed new light on well-known works.

Founded by abolitionists in 1865, The Nation has chronicled the breadth and depth of political and cultural life from the debut of the telegraph to the rise of Twitter, serving as a critical, independent, and progressive voice in American journalism. For decades, The Nation has devoted a considerable portion of its pages to books and the arts—publishing some of the smartest essays and criticism around. In addition to this in-depth regular coverage, twice a year the publication devotes special double issues to books and the arts—featuring analysis and trenchant writing on ideas, culture, music, history, film, and politics by some of the country’s leading writers and intellectuals.

***

Artforum contact: katekoza@artforum.com

The Nation contact: press@thenation.com

