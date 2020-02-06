Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art Announces Curatorial Appointments

The Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston (ICA) announced today that Anni Pullagura has been promoted to curatorial assistant. In her new role, Pullagura will work on upcoming exhibitions and publications, including the museum’s forthcoming survey exhibition of Deana Lawson, and help with the management of the ICA’s permanent collection. Before she joined the ICA as a curatorial fellow in 2018, she held positions at the Center for the Study of Slavery and Justice at Brown University, the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, the High Museum of Art, among other institutions.

In addition, the ICA has named Juan Omar Rodriguez a curatorial fellow. Omar will work with ICA curators on the upcoming exhibition “Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech.” He will also assist the curators with a number of long-range research projects. Omar has previously conducted research and developed public programs for “Frida Kahlo and Arte Popular” (2019) at the Museum of Fine Arts (MFA), Boston, and “A Decolonial Atlas: Strategies in Contemporary Art of the Americas” (2018) at the Tufts University Art Galleries. He also recently co-curated the MFA’s juried student exhibition, which is on view until April 12.

ALL IMAGES