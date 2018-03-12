Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts Appoints Christina Yu Yu Chair of Asian Art

The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, announced today that Christina Yu Yu has been named its new char of Asian art. The noted scholar of both historic and contemporary Chinese art will work with the curatorial team to oversee the museum’s collection of more than 100,000 works from Japan, China, Korea, South and Southeast Asia, and the Islamic world. Yu Yu currently serves as the director of the USC Pacific Asia Museum in Pasadena, California. An alumna of Wellesley College and Boston University, she will return to Boston to take up her new post at the MFA in July.

“Christina’s breadth of experience, international outlook and track record of leadership align with our ambitions for presenting and engaging with one of the world’s greatest collections of Asian art,” said director Matthew Teitelbaum. “She will be a leader for us, and I look forward to seeing her collaborate with the MFA’s acclaimed staff to create programs that bring our works of art to new audiences. Christina’s dynamic approach is inspiring, especially during a time when museums around the world are being challenged to think globally while also deepening ties within our existing communities.”

Yu Yu joined the USC Pacific Asia Museum as director in 2014. During her tenure, she led the institution through a major transition following a merger with the University of Southern California, developed a master plan for a large-scale renovation to transform the museum building from an early twentieth-century private residence into a twenty-first-century public space, and greatly increased its community outreach programs. Prior to joining USC PAM, Yu Yu served as an assistant curator of Chinese and Korean art at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

“It is a privilege to join such an accomplished MFA team and contribute to the future of this institution,” said Yu Yu. “Masterpieces from the MFA’s Asian collection have sparked interest in generations of visitors—including myself. I look forward to continuing to bring art and people together in new and meaningful ways.”