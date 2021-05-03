Bourse de Commerce-Pinault Collection to Open in Paris as Lockdown Ends

With France exiting its third Covid-19-related lockdown May 2, collector and French luxury goods magnate François Pinault’s Bourse de Commerce will open to the public for the first time on May 22, The Art Newspaper reports. The Paris museum, which was originally slated to open in June 2020, had seen its opening pushed back no fewer than four times as the coronavirus crisis ground on. Housing Pinault’s contemporary art collection, the private institution occupies a circular building near the Louvre that was once a corn exchange. Erected in 1767, domed in 1811, and essentially rebuilt in 1889, the structure has been renovated under the direction of architect Tadao Ando. The museum’s opening is expected to be Paris’s cultural highlight of the year.

President Emmanuel Macron announced yesterday that museums, theaters, and cinemas, shuttered since October 2020, can open on May 19 as part of the country’s phased reopening. Though theaters and cinemas must restrict capacity to eight hundred, no such restrictions are placed on museums. Among the museums confirmed to be opening May 19 are Parisian institutions the Musée d’Orsay, the Musée du Quai Branly-Jacques Chirac, and the Musée des Arts Décoratifs. Those that have not yet announced reopening dates include the Centre Pompidou, the Musée du Louvre, and the Musée d’Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris. Also allowed to open May 19 are commercial galleries, a contingent of which last month saw the dismissal of a suit they filed seeking to remain open during lockdown.

As of June 9, cultural venues will be allowed to host up to five thousand visitors who can prove that they are vaccinated against Covid-19 or that they have recently tested negative for the virus. Indoor or outdoor events hosting one thousand people or more will be allowed as of June 30, with attendees being asked to show a health pass to gain entry.

ALL IMAGES