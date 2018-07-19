The Box, Plymouth, Appoints Nigel Hurst Head of Contemporary Arts

The Box, Plymouth—the new exhibition space in Plymouth, England, slated to open in 2020—announced that Nigel Hurst has been named its new head of contemporary arts. Hurst comes to the Box from the Saatchi Gallery in London, where he has worked in various roles for the past twenty-three years. Most recently, he served as gallery director and CEO. Hurst will assume his new responsibilities in early September.

“Nigel’s appointment is a very welcome development for the Box and the city,” Plymouth City Council leader Tudor Evans said in a statement. “We’re working to create a step-change in Plymouth’s visual arts provision and were looking for someone with exceptional experience who can produce an innovative, high quality contemporary arts program.” He added, “We were blown away by Nigel’s track record and his knowledge of Plymouth too.”

Nigel joined the Saatchi Gallery as a curator in 1995. During his tenure there, he worked on exhibitions such as “Sensation”­ (1997), the controversial group show comprising cutting-edge work pulled from the collection of Charles Saatchi; “The Empire Strikes Back: Indian Art Today” (2010); “Post Pop: East Meets West” (2014); “UK/RAINE: Emerging Artists from the UK and Ukraine” (2015); and “From Selfie to Self-Expression” (2017). Under his leadership, the gallery has also grown from hosting 100,000 people every year to more than 1.5 million annually.

Commenting on his new post, Hurst said: “This role presents a wonderful opportunity to help build on Plymouth’s achievements to date in raising the profile of the city through this wonderful initiative, engaging new audiences, and developing the reputation of Plymouth as a cultural focal point, not only within the UK, but also as an important cultural place-maker with a growing international presence. I can’t wait to get started.”

The Box is a major redevelopment project intended to raise the cultural profile of the city. Situated between the University of Plymouth and the Plymouth College of Art, the institution will also safeguard the collections of the now-closed Plymouth City Museum and Art Gallery. It will boast of seven large-scale permanent galleries, a public archive, a media lab, and public gathering spaces.