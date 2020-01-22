Braydee Euliss Named Executive Director of Indianapolis Contemporary

Indianapolis Contemporary (I/C) has appointed Braydee Euliss as its new executive director. Euliss joined the institution’s staff last April, when she was appointed director of development. She succeeds outgoing consulting director Michael Kaufmann, who was hired by Indianapolis Contemporary’s board in late 2018 to helped rebrand and relaunch the organization.

Prior to I/C, Euliss served as executive director of the Muncie Arts & Culture Council from 2017 to 2019. Previously, she worked as a framing specialist and gallery manager for Gordy Fine Art and Framing Company for over a decade. Euliss is a founding member of the We’re Trying Collective, a cocurator of “Final Fridays” at the David Owsley Museum of Art, and xxx. She also holds a bachelor of fine arts in sculpture from Ball State University and has had solo exhibitions at GFAF Gallery, Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, and Atrium Art Gallery.

“Braydee has demonstrated experience and strength at the Muncie Arts & Culture Council and in her work with I/C, providing continuity with my transition from I/C’s consulting director to the advisory board,” said Kaufmann. “She is a committed and diligent advocate for arts and culture and will be an enthusiastic representative of I/C for the staff, board, and community.”

Commenting on her new role, which she assumed on January 13, Euliss said, “It’s been a joy to work alongside Michael and the whole team through the launch of I/C’s renewed brand and its compelling approach to supporting contemporary artists and their work,” said Euliss. “Having lived in Indy for a few years now, I’ve been getting to know the arts community, and there's a real energy for what we’re doing. I'm eager to jump in full-time to build upon that foundation and advocate for the future of contemporary art in Indianapolis.”

