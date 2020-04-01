Brazilian Arts Institutions Remain Closed Despite President’s Call for Businesses to Reopen

Arts institutions in Brazil are pushing back against President Jair Bolsonaro’s call for businesses to reopen and individuals to return to work. The leader has given speeches in which he says that the concerns over the novel coronavirus are overblown and has been harshly criticized by opponents, Brazil’s health authority, and even political allies for adopting such a blasé attitude toward the outbreak in the country, which has claimed more than two hundred lives and infected nearly six thousand people.

“We will follow scientific rather than politically-influenced guidelines, and we continue to support our artists, as the gallery is a platform for them to use their voices,” Felipe Dmab, one of the cofounders of Mendes Wood DM gallery, told the Art Newspaper. The gallery’s three locations—in São Paulo, New York, and Brussels—will remain closed. Dealer Nara Roesler also said that she will decide to reopen her galleries in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and New York, based on the recommendation of the World Health Organization; and Galeria Luisa Strina in São Paulo told the publication that it will assess the situation in one month. The gallery will begin welcoming visitors once public health and the security of everyone that attends our gallery events.”

The Museu de Arte de São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand says it will remain shuttered for an “indefinite period,” and the Pinacoteca in São Paulo will be closed until at least mid-April. Since the Pinacoteca is a state institution it will adhere to the restrictions made by the state of São Paulo. The Inhotim Institute in the state of Minas Gerais, which closed indefinitely on March 18, is “following the resolutions taken by the official health agencies and reassessing the situation daily,” and according to the website of Rio de Janeiro’s Modern Art Museum, the institution will remain closed in compliance with the Ministry of Health and the state government’s instructions. Federally-backed museums, however, may be forced to reopen if the president issues an order for them to do so.

Despite Bolsonaro’s reassurances that COVID-19 is just “a little cold,” only three of Brazil’s twenty-seven states have rolled back social distancing measures, and according to The Guardian, a recent study found that 60 percent of Brazilians are self-isolating at home. Wilson Witzel, the conservative governor of the state of Rio de Janeiro and a former ally of the president, defied Bolsonaro’s call to loosen restrictions and told his constituents not to leave their homes on Monday.

João Doria, the governor of São Paulo, is still enforcing a quarantine of the state’s 44 million residents, and made his opinion on how the nation should be responding to the pandemic clear when he declared earlier this week, “Do not follow the guidance of the president.”

