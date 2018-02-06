Brett Littman Named Director of Noguchi Museum

Brett Littman, currently the executive director of the Drawing Center in Manhattan, has been appointed the director of the Noguchi Museum in Long Island City, New York. Littman will begin his new position in May.

“I am deeply honored to become director of the Noguchi Museum,” said Littman. “The museum’s commitment to the fullness and multidisciplinary aspects of Noguchi’s vision, to his pacifism and his championing of workers rights and racial equality, to the City of New York, and to the international cultural creative community of which Isamu Noguchi was­­ such an integral part is absolutely inspiring. There is truly no other place in New York like this museum and garden that offers such a profound meditation on the impact of art on society. I am eager to begin work with the board and staff to continue the museum’s growth, outreach, and influence and look forward to building on the major transformations effected by the former director, Jenny Dixon.”

Malcolm C. Nolen, chair of the museum’s board of trustees, says, “Brett, who is a prominent and valued member of New York’s cultural community, will play a critically important role as we articulate and implement the next phase of the museum’s development. I know that I speak for my fellow trustees when I say how thrilled we are that Brett will bring his rich experience in both the everyday workings of a museum and the larger role that museums play in our society to his work at the Noguchi Museum.”

Prior to his tenure at the Drawing Center, Littman was deputy director of MoMA PS1, coexecutive director of Dieu Donné, and associate director of Brooklyn’s UrbanGlass. He was also awarded the title of Chevalier of the Order of the Arts and Letters by the French government last year.