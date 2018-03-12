Brian Curtin Appointed Curator and Director of Sàn Art

Brian Curtin has been named the new curator and director of Sàn Art, a nonprofit based in Ho Chi Minh City that provides resources and an alternative exhibiting space to emerging artists. In addition to overseeing a curatorial training program for young Vietnamese and Southeast Asian artists, Curtin will help reintroduce Sàn Art Laboratory, a collaborative artist-in-residence program that was discontinued in 2016 following increased scrutiny from the Vietnamese government. The nonprofit also plans to launch new publishing initiatives in art criticism and art history.

“Reinvigorating our experimental spirit as a grassroots, community-based art space, Sàn Art looks forward to welcoming Brian and shaping new pathways with him from April 2018 onwards,” the nonprofit said.

Curtin was born in Ireland and has been based in Bangkok since 2000. His criticism has appeared in Frieze, Artforum, Art Asia Pacific, and ArtReview Asia. He received his doctorate in studio art from the University of Bristol and is currently a lecturer in the department of communication design at Chulalongkorn University. He founded Bangkok’s H Project Space in 2011, and has curated exhibitions including “On the Threshold of the Senses: New Art from Southeast Asia” (2012); “Radiation: Art and Queer Ideas from Bangkok and Manila” (2014); and “Rates of Exchange, Un-Compared: Contemporary Art in Bangkok and Phnom Penh” (2014).