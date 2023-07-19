Bridget Finn to Helm Art Basel Miami

Art Basel has appointed Bridget Finn director of its Miami Beach fair, the organization’s flagship US event. Finn, a partner of the Detroit gallery Reyes | Finn and a cofounder of the city’s exhibition platform Detroit Art Mile, will assume her new post in September, operating out of New York. As director, she will shape the event, continue to elevate its profile, and oversee all aspects of its physical staging. Finn will report to Vincenzo de Bellis, Art Basel’s inaugural director of fairs and exhibitions worldwide. The announcement comes on the heels of the Miami fair’s twentieth anniversary, celebrated in 2022.

“We are thrilled with Bridget’s appointment and could not have found a better fit to lead our Miami Beach fair,” said Art Basel CEO Noah Horowitz in a statement. “She is deeply committed to Art Basel's mission and strategic direction, and to our contributions in shaping and promoting the health and vibrancy of the artworld ecosystem and local art scenes in Miami Beach and beyond. She has vision, ambition, and the requisite skillset in spades to drive forward our team and our many new and longtime partners in Miami Beach. I am immensely proud to welcome her to the Art Basel family.”

Prior to launching her Detroit gallery, Finn from 2013 to 2017 led the contemporary art program at Mitchell-Innes & Nash in New York, before which she spent four years occupying various roles at the city’s Anton Kern Gallery. From 2010 to 2013, she served as director of strategic planning and projects at Independent Curators International, where she collaborated with galleries, institutions, corporations, and philanthropic organizations to bring contemporary art programs to broad public audiences. In 2008, she helped to found collaborative curatorial project space Cleopatra's in New York; involving hundreds of artists and cultural producers, the effort eventually expanded to Berlin and was operational for a decade.

“Bridget is a lifelong partner to and champion of galleries and artists,” said de Bellis in a statement. “She brings invaluable leadership experience, a wide network of collectors, galleries, artists, and cultural partners, and unfettered enthusiasm for and conviction in Art Basel's purpose and vision. I am confident that she will take our show and all that makes it unique into an even stronger, brighter future.”

“I am deeply honored to assume this role, and to join in the transformative journey of Art Basel Miami Beach since it was launched more than twenty years ago,” acknowledged Finn in a statement. “We will continue to propel the show to new heights of artistic excellence and profound impact."

