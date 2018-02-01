British Artist Works to Abolish “Hostile Design”

British artist and curator Stuart Semple wants to abolish “hostile design” from across the globe, Anny Shaw of the Art Newspaper reports. Semple was motivated to launch his campaign against what he calls “designs against humanity” when his hometown, Bournemouth, on the southern coast of England, retrofitted bars to park benches to prevent homeless people from sleeping there.

While Bournemouth added the bars several months ago, people only began speaking out against the modifications after Semple posted a photograph on his Facebook last weekend. Now people can draw attention to these “design crimes” by submitting photographs of objects “made specifically to exclude, harm, or otherwise hinder the freedom of a human being” on Semple’s new website. The artist is also selling stickers on the site (one pound per sheet) so people can easily label these offenses.

“Hopefully this campaign will enable everyone to highlight hostile design in their own towns and cities and put a stop to this brutal inhumane practice. Our towns and cities should be for everyone,” Semple said.