Bronx Museum of the Arts Unveils $26 Million Renovation Plan

New York City’s Bronx Museum of the Arts today revealed the schematic design for the planned $26 million rehabilitation of its Grand Concourse entrance. Scheduled to be completed by 2025 and jointly funded by the city and state, the renovation will mark the fiftieth anniversary of the institution, New York’s only contemporary art museum that is free to visitors year-round.

The restoration is being done by New York– and San Juan, Puerto Rico–based urban architecture firm Marvel, under the guidance of the New York City Economic Development Corporation on behalf of the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. Marvel’s plan calls for the integration of the museum’s south and north wings via what a press release characterized as a “unifying architectural language.” Additional builds include a spacious lobby with a seating area, a gathering space, and large street-facing displays that will host rotating installations. The relocation of the main entrance toward the bustling intersection of Grand Concourse Boulevard and 165th Street is intended to present an open and inviting appearance to passersby, and to allow them to more freely engage with the museum’s offerings, including art and public programming.

The museum is also getting a new logo and website, courtesy of New York–based strategy and design firm Team. Of particular note and reflective of the institution’s intent to merge more deeply with its surrounding community, the revitalized website will offer a bilingual user experience with Spanish translations. Visitors to the site will additionally have the opportunity to browse the museum’s cornucopian archives.

