Bruno Racine to Lead Pinault’s Venice Museums

French billionaire François Pinault has appointed museum veteran Bruno Racine director of the Palazzo Grassi and Punta della Dogana in Venice, Italy. The eighty-three-year-old Pinault—whose luxury conglomerate company Kering owns Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, and Balenciaga, among other brands—opened the Palazzo Grassi in 2006 and the Punta della Dogana in 2009. Pinault also owns the holding company Artemis S.A., which has a majority stake in Christie’s.

Racine previously led the Bibliothèque Nationale de France, the Centre Pompidou, and the French Academy in Rome. He has also held cabinet appointments in the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the office of the Prime Minister. Racine succeeds Martin Bethenod, who beginning in March will oversee the transformation of Paris’s 130-year-old Bourse de Commerce into a museum for contemporary art.

Located near the Louvre and the Centre Pompidou, the Bourse de Commerce—Pinault Collection is slated to open this June. The $170 million renovation of the former Paris Stock Exchange building is being led by the Pritzker Prize–winning architect Tadao Ando. The institution plans to host ten exhibitions each year.

ALL IMAGES