Busan Biennale Reveals Theme of Its 2018 Edition

Julee Wj Chung of ArtAsiaPacific reports that the Busan Biennale has released details about this year’s exhibition, titled “Divided We Stand,” which will be held from September 8 to November 11. The executive director of the biennial’s organizing committee, Choi Tae Man, announced today that the event will feature the work of sixty artists who were invited to respond to issues ranging from the global political climate to the international exchange and obstruction of information.

According to a statement issued by the biennial, “the focus of the exhibition is not just on the documentary of fictional responses artists have made to [the issues addressed by the exhibition]. Crucially, it looks at how souls are inspired, or haunted, by these political divisions.” Among the artists participating are Mina Cheon (South Korea), Smardar Dreyfus (Israel), Mauricio Dias and Walter Riedweg (Brazil/Switzerland), Min Jeong Seo (South Korea), Lim Min-ouk (South Korea), Henrike Naumann (Germany), and Ming Wong (Singapore). The full artist list will be announced in the coming months.

Curated by the 2018 Busan Biennale’s artistic director, Cristina Ricupero, and curator Jörg Heiser, the exhibition will take place at the Museum of Contemporary Art Busan and the former Bank of Korea building.