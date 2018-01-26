CAA Announces Recipients of Its 2018 Awards for Distinction

The College Art Association has named the recipients and finalists of its 2018 Awards for Distinction and announced the creation of the Award for Excellence in Diversity. Honorees this year include Pepón Osorio, the recipient of the Distinguished Artist Award for Lifetime Achievement; Firelei Báez, the winner of the Artist Award for Distinguished Body of Work; and Kellie Jones, who was recognized with the inaugural Award for Excellence in Diversity. CAA awarded two Distinguished Feminist Awards for the first time, to artist Lynn Hershman Leeson and scholar Lowery Stokes Sims. The awards will be presented during convocation at the CAA Annual Conference on Wednesday, February 21, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The CAA Annual Conference will run until February 24, 2018.

The complete list of 2018 recipients is as follows:

CHARLES RUFUS MOREY BOOK AWARD

Benjamin Anderson, Cosmos and Community in Early Medieval Art, Yale University Press, 2017

Laura Anne Kalba, Color in the Age of Impressionism: Commerce, Technology, and Art, Penn State University Press, 2017

ALFRED H. BARR JR. AWARD

Barbara Drake Boehm and Melanie Holcomb, editors of Jerusalem, 1000–1400: Every People Under Heaven, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, 2016

ALFRED H. BARR JR. AWARD FOR SMALLER MUSEUMS, LIBRARIES, COLLECTIONS, AND EXHIBITIONS

Melissa Rachleff, Inventing Downtown: Artist-Run Galleries in New York City, 1952–1965, Grey Art Gallery, New York University, DelMonico Books, Prestel, 2017

FRANK JEWETT MATHER AWARD FOR ART CRITICISM

Elise Archias, The Concrete Body: Yvonne Rainer, Carolee Schneemann, Vito Acconci, Yale University Press, 2016

ART JOURNAL AWARD

Heather Igloliorte, “Curating Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit: Inuit Knowledge in the Qallunaat Art Museum,” Art Journal, Summer 2017

ARTHUR KINGSLEY PORTER PRIZE

Aaron M. Hyman, “Inventing Painting: Cristóbal de Villalpando, Juan Correa, and New Spain’s Transatlantic Canon,” The Art Bulletin, June 2017

AWARDS FOR DISTINCTION IN TEACHING, WRITING ON ART, AND CONSERVATION

Helen Frederick, Distinguished Teaching of Art Award

Edward S. Cooke, Jr., and Alex Potts, Distinguished Teaching of Art History Award

Joseph Masheck, Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award for Writing on Art

Paul Messier, CAA/American Institute for Conservation Award