Canada Council for the Arts Announces Visual and Media Arts Award Winners

The Canada Council for the Arts has named the 2020 recipients of the Governor General’s Awards in Visual and Media Arts, which recognize contributions to the visual arts, media arts, and fine craft. The winners will each be awarded a $25,000 prize and a special-edition bronze medallion. They will also have their work displayed at the Art Gallery of Alberta, in Edmonton, in the summer of 2020.

“The Canada Council is proud to have administered and funded these awards over the last twenty years,” said Simon Brault, the director and CEO of the council. “Year after year, the winners have demonstrated how dynamic, exciting, and deeply relevant Canada’s visual and media arts scene truly is.”

The Governor General’s Awards will go to eight artists and arts professionals. They were each selected for one of three different accolades: The Saidye Bronfman Award, which honors Canadian fine craft artistry, will go to artist Anna Torma; the Artistic Achievement Award, which is based off of the artists’ bodies of work will be given to Deanna Bowen, Dana Claxton, Ruth Cuthand, Michael Fernandes, Jorge Lozano Lorza, Kenneth Robert Lum; and the Outstanding Contribution Award, which recognizes achievements in the visual arts will be received by Zainub Verjee, an artist, critic, and cultural administrator.

The recipients will be presented with the prizes at an award ceremony that will take place in Edmonton in July. The occasion will also mark the opening of the prize exhibition, curated by Catherine Crowston, which will be on view until September 27. Short films featuring each of the artists were commissioned by the council and the Independent Media Arts Alliance and created by Canadian filmmakers. They are currently available online and can be accessed here.

