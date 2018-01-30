Canada’s Sobey Art Award Doubles Prize Money

The Sobey Art Foundation announced today that it has made several major changes to the structure of its annual Sobey Art Award, Canada’s most prestigious contemporary art prize. A significant gift by the Donald R. Sobey Foundation has allowed the foundation to increase the prize amount from $40,000 to $80,000. Each of the four short-listed artists’ prizes will also be doubled. These finalists will now receive $20,000.

The organization also announced that it is launching three fully funded international residencies that will be open to the list of twenty artists from which the finalists are chosen. The one-year residencies will be held on Fogo Island Arts, the inaugural partner in this program. The National Gallery of Canada will also establish a residency program and will host two of the prize’s nominees. The gallery and the foundation are now accepting nominations for the 2018 award.

The 2018 jury panel, chaired by the National Gallery of Canada’s senior curator of contemporary art, Josée Drouin-Brisebois, includes curators from five designated regions in Canada (the Atlantic Provinces, Quebec, Ontario, the Prairies and the North, and the West Coast and Yukon) and one international juror.