Cannes Film Festival Postponed

The seventy-third Cannes Film Festival will no longer take place from May 12 to May 23, Variety reports. Due to the coronavirus outbreak—which put France, among the most affected countries, on lockdown last week—organizers are considering “several options,” including simply rescheduling the international festival to take place from late June to early July. “At this time of global health crisis, our thoughts go to the victims of the Covid-19 and we express our solidarity with all of those who are fighting the disease,” a statement from the festival said. “As soon as the development of the French and international health situation will allow us to assess the real possibility, we will make our decision known, in accordance with our ongoing consultation with the French Government and Cannes’ City Hall, as well as with the Festival’s board members, film industry professionals and all the partners of the event.” The Cannes Marché du Film, the world’s largest film market, will likely run alongside the delayed festival. (South by Southwest, which was outright canceled its 2020 edition earlier this month, would have been taking place now.) France has confirmed more than 10,000 infections and over 300 coronavirus-related deaths to date.

