Cape Town’s Blank Projects Wins Armory Show Booth Prize

The Armory Show announced today that the Cape Town gallery Blank Projects has won the second annual Presents Booth Prize. The award recognizes an outstanding and innovative gallery presentation within the Presents section of the fair, which is a platform for galleries no more than ten years old to showcase recent work from emerging artists. Blank Projects will receive a $10,000 prize for its presentation of works by Igshaan Adams and Cinga Samson.

“We’re really pleased and very proud to have been awarded the Presents Booth Prize this year,” Jonathan Garnham, the founder and owner of Blank Projects, said. “It's a privilege to bring the work of Igshaan Adams and Cinga Samson from South Africa and present it to an American audience in New York, and for it to be so well received.”

Nicole Berry, executive director of the Armory Show, said, “Their presentation of Igshaan Adams and Cinga Samson, whose works both deal with issues of identity, is relevant and compelling and was a standout for the jury.” The prize jury comprised Naomi Beckwith, a curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago; collector Glenn Fuhrman, the founder of FLAG Art Foundation; collector Marguerite Hoffman; and collector and philanthropist Pamela Joyner.