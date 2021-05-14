Carmen Ramos Appointed Chief Curator of National Gallery of Art

The National Gallery of Art (NGA) in Washington, DC, has named E. Carmen Ramos—currently acting chief curator and curator of Latinx art at the Smithsonian American Art Museum—as its chief curatorial and conservation officer. Ramos, who will assume her new role in August, will be the first person of color and the first woman to occupy the position.

“E. Carmen Ramos brings two decades of experience as a museum curator and leader, a record of significant award-winning projects, and a deep commitment to scholarship,” said NGA director Kaywin Feldman, in a statement. “She is widely admired in the field as a visionary leader and as a scholar. We look forward to collaborating with Carmen at this exciting moment in the National Gallery’s history—as we are launching a reimagined visual identity and brand that aims to reflect and reach our audiences with warmth, relevant exhibitions and engaging content.”

Ramos holds an MA and a Ph.D. in art history from the University of Chicago, as well as a bachelor’s degree in art history and psychology from New York University. Before coming to the Smithsonian, she worked as an assistant curator at the Newark Museum of Art in New Jersey. While at the Smithsonian, she increased its holdings of Latino art and curated exhibitions elevating the work of Latin Americans, including “¡Printing the Revolution! The Rise and Impact of Chicano Graphics, 1965 to Now,” currently on view; “Tamayo: The New York Years” and “Down These Mean Streets: Community and Place in Urban Photography” (both 2017); and “Our America: The Latino Presence in American Art” (2013).

“I am honored to join the National Gallery at this transformative moment in our nation’s history, when museums are recommitting themselves to deeper inclusive practices, collections and exhibition,’’ Ramos said in a statement. “It is important that we continue to expand the boundaries of art history, making sure our scholarship reflects a fuller and more complex picture of our nation and world.”

