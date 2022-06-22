Carnegie International Reveals Artists for 2022 Edition
Organizers of the Carnegie International today released the names of the artists who will be participating in the event’s fifty-eighth edition, to take place from September 24, 2022 to April 2, 2023, across various venues in Pittsburgh. Curated by Sohrab Mohebbi, the exhibition is titled “Is It Morning for You Yet?” The moniker represents a Mayan Kaqchikel variant on the typical “Good morning,” acknowledging the idea that one person’s morning may be another person’s night. Mohebbi credits artist Édgar Calel, who is creating work for the event, with introducing him to the phrase.
Like those of many other biennials and triennials in recent months, the roster of the Carnegie International includes numerous artists of color as well as a handful of deceased artists whose work either continues to gain or is finally getting recognition. The exhibition will focus dually on historical works and on contemporary works, with the latter category including work commissioned especially for the event. Mohebbi in a statement characterized a number of the participating artists as “reminding us that not only do our histories of pain and longing bind us, but furthermore, our narratives of resistance and survival help us reimagine the world.” Among those presenting work at the fifty-eighth iteration are American multimedia artist Tishan Hsu, Turkish photographer Banu Cennetoğlu, Senegal–born interdisciplinary artist Monira Al Qadiri, and Philippine painter Pacita Abad (1946–2004).
The Carnegie International, which is held every four or five years, is the longest-running regular art show in the country, having been established in 1896. It is considered to reliably serve as a microcosm of the art world at a given moment, and is seen as a predictor of trends in art globally.
A full list of participating artists, collectives, and estates is below.
Abdul Hay Mosallam Zarara
Ali Eyal
Võ An Khánh
Andy Robert
Angel Velasco Shaw
Anh Trần
Antonio Martorell with poetry by Ernesto Cardenal
Aziz Hazara
Banu Cennetoğlu
Carlos Cañas
Carlos Motta
Christian Nyampeta
Claes Oldenburg
Colectivo 3 (Aarón Flores, Araceli Zúñiga, Blanca Noval Vilar, and César Espinosa)
Dala Nasser
Daniel Lie
Denzil Forrester
Dia al-Azzawi
Diane Severin Nguyen
Doan Ket
Dogma Collection
Édgar Calel
Felix Gonzalez-Torres
Fereydoun Ave
Giana De Dier
Hiromi Tsuchida
Hyphen— (Akmalia Rizqita “Chita,” Grace Samboh, Ratna Mufida), presenting works by: Kustiyah alongside Edhi Sunarso, Gregorius Sidharta Soegijo, Kartika, Rustamadji, Siti Ruliyati, Sriyani Hudyonoto, Sudarso, Trubus Soedarsono, Zaini
I Gusti Ayu Kadek Murniasih
Isabel De Obaldía
James “Yaya” Hough
Joong Seop Lee
Julian Abraham “Togar”
Tith Kanitha
Karen Tei Yamashita
Kate Millett
Krista Belle Stewart
Laal Collection
Laila Shawa
LaToya Ruby Frazier
Let’s Get Free: The Women and Trans Prisoner Defense Committee
Los Angeles Poverty Department
Louise E. Jefferson
Malcolm Peacock
Margarita Azurdia
Melike Kara
Michael Zinzun
Mire Lee
Mohammed Sami
Monira Al Qadiri
Museo de la Solidaridad Salvador Allende Collection presenting works by: Alberto Pérez, Alfredo Portillos, Anders Åberg, Anonymous women, Bat T. Tchouloun, Carol Law, Derek Boshier, Eduardo Terrazas, Ernest Pignon-Ernest, Francisco Brugnoli, Gontran Guanaes Netto, Hanns Karlewski, Hugo Rivera-Scott, Leonilda González, Lilo Salberg, Luis Felipe Noé, Luis Tomasello, Maryse Eloy, Myra Landau, N. Bavoujav, Öyvind Fahlström, Patricia Israel, Paul Peter Piech, Ricardo Mesa, Ryszard Winiarski, Sambuungiin Mashbat, SANALBAT (S. Natsagdorj, N. Sandagdorj, N. Sukhbat), Valentina Cruz, Ximena Armas
Nancy Buchanan
Naufus Ramírez-Figueroa
Nikki Arai
Pacita Abad
Patricia Belli
Philomé Obin
Pio Abad
Rafa Nasiri and Etel Adnan
Rafael Domenech
Vandy Rattana
Park Rehyun
Rini Templeton
Roberto Cabrera
Rosa Mena Valenzuela
Sanaa Gateja
Soun-Gui Kim
Susan Meiselas
Svay Ken
Tei Carpenter / Agency—Agency
terra0
Thu Van Tran
Thuraya Al-Baqsami
Tishan Hsu
Tony Cokes
Trương Công Tùng
Yolanda Lopez
Yooyun
Yang Zahia Rahmani