Carnegie International Reveals Artists for 2022 Edition

Organizers of the Carnegie International today released the names of the artists who will be participating in the event’s fifty-eighth edition, to take place from September 24, 2022 to April 2, 2023, across various venues in Pittsburgh. Curated by Sohrab Mohebbi, the exhibition is titled “Is It Morning for You Yet?” The moniker represents a Mayan Kaqchikel variant on the typical “Good morning,” acknowledging the idea that one person’s morning may be another person’s night. Mohebbi credits artist Édgar Calel, who is creating work for the event, with introducing him to the phrase.

Like those of many other biennials and triennials in recent months, the roster of the Carnegie International includes numerous artists of color as well as a handful of deceased artists whose work either continues to gain or is finally getting recognition. The exhibition will focus dually on historical works and on contemporary works, with the latter category including work commissioned especially for the event. Mohebbi in a statement characterized a number of the participating artists as “reminding us that not only do our histories of pain and longing bind us, but furthermore, our narratives of resistance and survival help us reimagine the world.” Among those presenting work at the fifty-eighth iteration are American multimedia artist Tishan Hsu, Turkish photographer Banu Cennetoğlu, Senegal–born interdisciplinary artist Monira Al Qadiri, and Philippine painter Pacita Abad (1946–2004).

The Carnegie International, which is held every four or five years, is the longest-running regular art show in the country, having been established in 1896. It is considered to reliably serve as a microcosm of the art world at a given moment, and is seen as a predictor of trends in art globally.

A full list of participating artists, collectives, and estates is below.

Abdul Hay Mosallam Zarara

Ali Eyal

Võ An Khánh

Andy Robert

Angel Velasco Shaw

Anh Trần

Antonio Martorell with poetry by Ernesto Cardenal

Aziz Hazara

Banu Cennetoğlu

Carlos Cañas

Carlos Motta

Christian Nyampeta

Claes Oldenburg

Colectivo 3 (Aarón Flores, Araceli Zúñiga, Blanca Noval Vilar, and César Espinosa)

Dala Nasser

Daniel Lie

Denzil Forrester

Dia al-Azzawi

Diane Severin Nguyen

Doan Ket

Dogma Collection

Édgar Calel

Felix Gonzalez-Torres

Fereydoun Ave

Giana De Dier

Hiromi Tsuchida

Hyphen— (Akmalia Rizqita “Chita,” Grace Samboh, Ratna Mufida), presenting works by: Kustiyah alongside Edhi Sunarso, Gregorius Sidharta Soegijo, Kartika, Rustamadji, Siti Ruliyati, Sriyani Hudyonoto, Sudarso, Trubus Soedarsono, Zaini

I Gusti Ayu Kadek Murniasih

Isabel De Obaldía

James “Yaya” Hough

Joong Seop Lee

Julian Abraham “Togar”

Tith Kanitha

Karen Tei Yamashita

Kate Millett

Krista Belle Stewart

Laal Collection

Laila Shawa

LaToya Ruby Frazier

Let’s Get Free: The Women and Trans Prisoner Defense Committee

Los Angeles Poverty Department

Louise E. Jefferson

Malcolm Peacock

Margarita Azurdia

Melike Kara

Michael Zinzun

Mire Lee

Mohammed Sami

Monira Al Qadiri

Museo de la Solidaridad Salvador Allende Collection presenting works by: Alberto Pérez, Alfredo Portillos, Anders Åberg, Anonymous women, Bat T. Tchouloun, Carol Law, Derek Boshier, Eduardo Terrazas, Ernest Pignon-Ernest, Francisco Brugnoli, Gontran Guanaes Netto, Hanns Karlewski, Hugo Rivera-Scott, Leonilda González, Lilo Salberg, Luis Felipe Noé, Luis Tomasello, Maryse Eloy, Myra Landau, N. Bavoujav, Öyvind Fahlström, Patricia Israel, Paul Peter Piech, Ricardo Mesa, Ryszard Winiarski, Sambuungiin Mashbat, SANALBAT (S. Natsagdorj, N. Sandagdorj, N. Sukhbat), Valentina Cruz, Ximena Armas

Nancy Buchanan

Naufus Ramírez-Figueroa

Nikki Arai

Pacita Abad

Patricia Belli

Philomé Obin

Pio Abad

Rafa Nasiri and Etel Adnan

Rafael Domenech

Vandy Rattana

Park Rehyun

Rini Templeton

Roberto Cabrera

Rosa Mena Valenzuela

Sanaa Gateja

Soun-Gui Kim

Susan Meiselas

Svay Ken

Tei Carpenter / Agency—Agency

terra0

Thu Van Tran

Thuraya Al-Baqsami

Tishan Hsu

Tony Cokes

Trương Công Tùng

Yolanda Lopez

Yooyun

Yang Zahia Rahmani

