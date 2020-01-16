Carnegie Museum of Art Appoints Four New Department Heads

The Carnegie Museum of Art (CMoA) in Pittsburgh announced four new senior leadership hires. The institution named Chris Fry as director of finance, Stefanie Mohr as director of marketing and engagement, Clarissa Morales as director of collections and exhibitions management, and Jason Segreti as director of visitor services. The appointments were made ahead of the 125h anniversary of the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh.

Fry comes to the institution with more than fifty years of financial planning and budgeting experience. He most recently served as the senior financial analyst at Management Science Associates and as treasurer of the board of directors for Pittsburgh Center for Arts and Media. Mohr previously worked as assistant vice president and head of corporate communications for the Consumer Products Division at L’Oréal in New York City. Prior to her work at L'Oréal, Mohr worked for Glamour Magazine, Target, and The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.

Morales joins the museum from the Cantor Arts Center at Stanford University in California where she served as director of collections, conservation, and exhibitions. Prior to her time at the Cantor, she served as exhibition project manager at San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Segreti has worked within the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh for more than fifteen years. He most recently served as manager of museum services and has also held roles on the security team.

“It’s an exciting time to have Chris, Stefanie, Clarissa, and Jason join our senior leadership team at the museum,” said Eric Crosby, CMoA’s acting director and senior curator of modern and contemporary art. “They are accomplished professionals in their respective areas of expertise and trusted, strategic leaders. As we look to the future of the museum, including the milestone moments we have ahead of us, their diverse experience and their passion for our mission will be instrumental. I’m thrilled to welcome them to the staff.”

