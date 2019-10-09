Carnegie Museum of Art’s Chief Curator Joins Newark Museum

Catherine Evans, the former chief curator and co-director of the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh, has taken a new job at the Newark Museum in New Jersey. As the new deputy director of curatorial affairs, she will work with museum director and CEO Linda Harrison on reimagining how to present the museum’s collections with the goal of raising the institution’s profile.

“Catherine’s thought leadership and sheer energy around the challenging issues of reinterpreting the stories from stellar museum collections is contagious,” Harrison said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have her join the senior leadership team as we embark on the transformation of the Newark Museum as a destination must-see art institution that ignites conversation.”

Before she started at the Newark Museum, Evans held various leadership positions at the Carnegie Museum. During her tenure, she oversaw the Fifty-Seventh Carnegie International, and since February served as director of strategic initiatives. Previously, she chief curator and curator of photography at the Columbus Museum of Art, Ohio, and an assistant curator of photography at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

