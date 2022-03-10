Carolina Alvarez-Mathies Named Executive Director of Dallas Contemporary

Dallas Contemporary today announced that Carolina Alvarez Mathies will serve as the noncollecting art institution’s next executive director. Alvarez-Mathies, since 2019 the museum’s deputy director, will succeed Peter Doroshenko, who is departing after more than a decade in the role. During her relatively brief tenure at Dallas Contemporary, Alvarez-Mathies has elevated the museum’s digital presence, established new revenue sources, and expanded collaborative efforts with the fashion and design industries. She will take up her new post in May.

“Dallas Contemporary’s mission to present the most compelling art of our time dovetails my own commitment to creating platforms that foster artistic innovation and deep connections amongst various audiences in the fastest growing metroplex in the nation,” said Alvarez-Mathies. “My aim will be to nurture greater dialogue, further engage the public with contemporary art, and reimagine the role the institution has within our community.”

Prior to arriving at Dallas Contemporary, the El Salvador–born Alvarez-Mathies was director of external affairs at New York nonprofit Creative Time, where she helped mount solo exhibitions of the work of Sophie Calle, Phil Collins, and Pedro Reyes, and was crucial in organizing the institution’s annual Summit gatherings. Before that, she served as head of communications at El Museo del Barrio, New York, supporting major surveys of artists including Gabriel Figureroa, Antonio Lopez, and Marisol, as well as the highly regarded group show “The Illusive Eye,” themed around Op art and geometric abstraction. Long committed to amplifying the work of contemporary Salvadoran artists, she served as El Salvador’s Ambassador on Special Mission for Cultural Affairs from 2017 to 2019. Currently, she sits on the advisory board of the nonprofit Y.ES Contemporary, which creates opportunities for contemporary artists working in El Salvador and its diaspora.

“We are incredibly excited to appoint Carolina to the position of executive director at Dallas Contemporary,” said museum board chair John Sughrue. “She is a visionary who brings a game-changing perspective that expertly considers the local context while drawing on her international background and global connections. We can’t wait to see how she will continue expanding the museum’s mission and shape the cultural landscape of Dallas and beyond.”

