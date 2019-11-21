Carolina Alvarez-Mathies to Join Dallas Contemporary as Deputy Director

Dallas Contemporary has named Carolina Alvarez-Mathies as its new deputy director. Alvarez-Mathies most recently worked as director of external affairs at the New York-based public arts nonprofit Creative Time. Previously, she also worked as head of communications at El Museo del Barrio in Manhattan. She will take up the post on December 15.

“Carolina represents the future leadership of contemporary art institutions in this country and I look forward to her being in Dallas,” said Peter Doroshenko, the museum’s executive director. “She is the right person for Dallas Contemporary at this stage—her experience and global network will add much to the institution’s continued growth.”

In her new role, Alvarez-Mathies will lead noncollecting institution’s development initiatives including its upcoming gala, collaborate with stakeholders and board members to further the museum’s growth, and oversee its global marketing and communications. “I am eager to bring my expertise, network, and a renewed vision for the future of cultural nonprofits to a forward-thinking museum in one of the most vibrant and fastest growing metro areas in the nation,” Alvarez-Mathies said.

