Cathie Pilkington Elected Keeper of the Royal Academy in London

The Royal Academy of Arts (RA) in London has announced that it will welcome Cathie Pilkington as its new keeper. A Royal Academician since 2014, Pilkington served as professor of sculpture at the institution from 2015 to 2019. In her new role, she will be responsible for guiding the Royal Academy Schools, the oldest postgraduate art program in the United Kingdom, and ensuring the highest standards of teaching and academic performance. The keeper is traditionally elected from among the academy’s membership. Because of the Covid-19, RA’s galleries and schools are currently closed and Pilkington was elected via a remote ballot. She succeeds Rebecca Salter, who recently became the first woman to be appointed academy president.

Commenting on her new post, Pilkington said: “As a passionate practitioner and an established professor in the RA Schools I have witnessed first-hand the transformative effect that studying at the Royal Academy has on a student’s life and work. As the new keeper with unprecedented challenges ahead, I am deeply committed to promoting and protecting this wonderful and unique environment. I look forward to working closely with the president, staff, and students to ensure the RA schools remain energized, innovative, and resilient for future generations of practicing artists.” Pilkington will serve as keeper for a term of three years.

The Royal Academy is uncertain about when it will be able to reopen and said that it will determine the date based on the government’s advice. According to Artnews, RA’s secretary and chief executive, Axel Rüger, said the institution is losing around $1.2 million per month. “That is serious money, and we cannot recover it because no one is giving us that time back,” he told the publication. Rüger is currently in conversation with the government about the need for emergency funding. The UK has confirmed more than 200,000 cases of the coronavirus and reported 30,076 deaths as of Wednesday, making its death toll the worst in Europe and the second highest in the world.

ALL IMAGES