Centre Pompidou Heads to New Jersey

The Centre Pompidou today announced plans to open a satellite museum in a 100-year-old four-story industrial building in the Journal Square district of Jersey City, New Jersey. If the proposal is approved by City Council, the branch would open in 2024 with a five-year contract between the city and the Parisian museum, and will be the institution’s first North American outpost.

Called Centre Pompidou x Jersey City, the new satellite would have access to Europe’s largest collection of contemporary art and could feature a robust program of talks, performances, and screenings. The move adds to efforts by the institution to expand its global reach before its French flagship—designed by Renzo Piano and Richard Rogers and opened in 1977—closes down for four years beginning in 2023 for a major $243 million restoration. In recent years, it has unveiled new locations in Málaga, Spain; Brussels; and Shanghai.

“The hope is that we will be able to leverage the Pompidou’s expertise, their experience elsewhere in the world and their collection to create something really significant here,” Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop told the New York Times. The city has been looking to become an arts hub, and had purchased 25 Journal Square, a former trolley compound, in 2018 with an eye to making it a museum.

In addition to funding the museum’s operating costs, Jersey City is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million to renovate the building, whose overhaul would be led by Dutch architecture firm OMA with Jason Long as chief architect.

“Our idea is to be confronted with what is very different,” Pompidou president Serge Lasvignes told the Times. “For us, it’s a way to learn—to learn new circumstances, a new way of presenting art, a new way of presenting exhibitions.”

