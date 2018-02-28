Centre Pompidou Málaga to Stay Open Until 2025

The Centre Pompidou has announced it will extend its cooperative agreement for its first pop-up branch in Málaga through 2025. Due to the satellite space’s success—it has welcomed more than half a million visitors since its opening in March 2015—the French museum and the Spanish port city agreed to extend their five-year collaboration.

The city of Málaga owns the subterranean space—located beneath a futuristic glass cube—and funded its more than $6 million renovation. It also contributes approximately $1 million to cover operation costs. The waterfront outpost, dubbed “El Cubo” by the locals, was a pilot project for the Centre Pompidou’s other international initiatives.

Centre Pompidou Málaga presents temporary and permanent exhibitions that are curated by the Paris institution’s staff. Other satellite centers operated and curated by the Pompidou include its branch in Metz, France, which opened in May 2010. Planned future sites include Shanghai and Brussels, which are scheduled to open in 2019 and 2020, respectively.