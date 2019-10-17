Centre Pompidou to Open “Art Factory” in Paris Suburb

The Centre Pompidou in Paris is planning to build a massive new “art factory” in the city of Massy—about fourteen miles south of the cultural center—which will be dedicated to conservation and community partnerships. In addition to housing the majority of the Pompidou’s 120,000 work collection of modern and contemporary art as well as the reserves of Paris’s Picasso Museum, the new space will also serve as a multipurpose exhibition venue, hosting performances, conferences, screenings, and workshops.

Backed by France’s Ministry of Culture, the Île-de-France Region, the Essonne Department, the Paris-Saclay Urban Community, and the city of Massy, the 237,000-square-foot offshoot is slated to open in 2025. Museum officials cited Île-de-France’s growing investment in culture as the reason why the institution ultimately chose Massy—its arts budget has increased significantly since 2016—from the nine cities in the region that bid for the arts hub.

According to Le Parisien, construction is projected to cost around $66 million with around $46 million provided by local municipalities. François Durovray, president of Essonne, said that two-hundred thousand people are estimated to visit the space annually. While the new building will only be partially open to the public, Centre Pompidou wants it to become a creative research lab that will collaborate with local arts organizations and universities.

News of the satellite comes weeks before the Centre Pompidou will open its new location in a wing of Shanghai’s David Chipperfield–designed West Bund Art Museum on November 1. Centre Pompidou also runs outposts in Málaga, Spain, and Metz, France, and is currently constructing a branch in Brussels, expected to open by 2023. Remarking on its latest expansion, the institution described the art factory as “both a center of excellence for the conservation and restoration of the works in the collection, and a new cultural and creative venue deeply rooted in its territory.”

