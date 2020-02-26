Charles Hirschhorn Appointed President of Otis College of Art and Design

The Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles announced today that Charles Hirschhorn has been named its next president. Hirschhorn currently serves as head of AEG Television and sits on the boards of the Berklee College of Music, Harvard College Office of the Arts, and Wilshire Boulevard Temple. He will join the college on June 1.

“On behalf of the board of trustees of Otis College of Art and Design, I’m excited to welcome Charles Hirschhorn as incoming president to the college,” said Mei-Lee Ney, the college’s board chair. “His background and experience in the arts, digital media, education, and entertainment align perfectly with the needs of Otis and its students. Rarely has there been so much promise and potential for our entire college. It’s with immense support and enthusiasm that we look forward to working with Charles to advance Otis into an even greater institution.”

Hirschhorn, the founder of G4 Television—the first TV network dedicated to video games—has three decades of experience working in the entertainment industry. He was previously chief creative officer of the cable network Retirement Living TV, vice president of development for Fox Broadcasting, and vice president of production at Disney’s Hollywood Pictures. Hirschhorn also served as president of Disney Television and Television Animation, where he oversaw movies and animated TV series releases for ABC’s The Wonderful World of Disney, the Disney Channel, Disney Video Premieres, and Movietoons.

Commenting on his new position, Hirschhorn said: “I believe artists and designers have a responsibility to enrich both their community and our world. Otis College makes this possible in so many ways: training, educating, and mentoring artists and designers; providing students the foundational skills to refine their talents; creating a local community celebrating diversity, collaboration, experimentation, and empathy while empowering creative action globally; preparing students for careers; and maintaining a faculty and staff that assures continual excellence amidst an ever-changing student body. I owe my career to a transformative art and design education I received in college. I am thrilled that this opportunity at Otis College gives me a chance to return the favor for a new generation of art and design students.”

