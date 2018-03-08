Charlotte Laubard to Curate Swiss Pavilion at 2019 Venice Biennale

The Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia has appointed Charlotte Laubard as curator of the Swiss pavilion for the Fifty-Eighth Venice Biennale. Laubard is a Geneva-based, Franco Swiss art historian and curator, who currently serves as the head of the visual arts department at the Geneva School of Art and Design and as the artistic director of its art center, LiveInYourHead.

Laubard is the cofounder of the Société Suisse des Nouveaux Commanditaires (Swiss Society of New Patrons), which works to commission new public art projects in Switzerland. She was previously director of Bordeaux’s CAPC, Musée d’art contemporain—which is currently in the process of dismissing its current director Maria Inés Rodriguez—from 2006 to 2013. Among the numerous exhibitions she curated at CAPC are “Sigma: Avant-Garde Festival 1965–96” (2013), “Michel Majerus” (2012), and “Jim Shaw: Left Behind” (2010). Laubard also recently served as the artistic director of the 2017 edition of the annual Paris art festival Nuit Blanche in Paris.