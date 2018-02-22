Charlotte Mouquin Named Executive Director of Pelham Art Center

The board of directors of the Pelham Art Center in New York has announced that curator and artist Charlotte Mouquin will succeed Lynn Honeysett as its new executive director. Honeysett will step down from her post in March. Mouquin said that the Pelham Art Center resonates strongly with her principles of bringing art to the public, engaging and educating people about art, and connecting people and cultures.

Previously, Mouquin had been the director of the Rush Arts Galleries of the Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation in Brooklyn for seven years. Originally from Rockland County, New York, Mouquin has dedicated her career to enhancing communities through art. She has curated exhibitions and other projects at spaces such as Rush Arts Gallery, Corridor Gallery, and Sensei Gallery.